Tensions flare once again in Libya’s capital

2025-07-13 04:20:13
(MENAFN) Tensions have flared once again in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, as violent clashes between political factions and armed groups shatter the city’s recent period of fragile calm. The renewed fighting underscores how far the country remains from achieving stability, unity, and rule of law, despite ongoing UN-led efforts to organize elections, draft a constitution, and rebuild state institutions.

Violence erupted on the night of May 13 when rival groups aligned with western Libya’s government engaged in fierce street battles. The spark for the conflict was the assassination of Abdelghani al-Kikli, also known as “Ghneiwa,” the head of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA).

Al-Kikli had been a key backer of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU), during earlier confrontations in 2022 against forces loyal to Fathi Bashagha, the rival prime minister appointed by Libya’s eastern parliament. Bashagha had tried unsuccessfully to seize control of Tripoli.

Reports suggest that Dbeibah’s supporters were responsible for al-Kikli’s killing, which took place at the Tekbali base, home to the GNU-affiliated 444th Combat Brigade. Al-Kikli was reportedly attending a meeting with other western Libyan commanders when he was shot in the back of the head at close range. The exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.

