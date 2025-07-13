Ban On E-Bikes, E-Scooters In Some Dubai Areas: Public Safety Or Curbing Freedom?

In just the first five months of 2025, 13 lives were lost in Dubai due to e-scooter misuse and jaywalking - a sharp, sobering spike that's reignited public debate around micromobility. The numbers tell their own story: in 2024 alone, the city recorded 254 accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles, resulting in 10 fatalities and 259 injuries.

While e-scooters and e-bikes offer a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation, their growing popularity has also led to a rise in traffic violations and fatalities. In response, many residents are calling for either tighter regulation or outright bans within residential areas . Others, however, argue that a blanket ban is not the solution but rather a setback for daily commuters who rely on these modes of transport.

The increasing disregard for traffic rules by some riders has become a pain for communities. As a result, neighbourhoods such as Victory Heights and Jumeirah Beach Residences have banned their use entirely.

Speaking to Khaleej Times (KT), members of the Victory Heights Owners Committee (OC) said the decision to seek a ban followed persistent complaints from residents and reports from security staff about safety hazards and property damage.

“After receiving strong feedback from many in the Victory Heights community, the Owners Committee communicated its view to SOAMS, our management company, that a ban would be in the best interest of public safety,” the OC said. The decision to impose a ban was taken after consultation with Dubai authorities.“

According to OC members, there was a noticeable rise in behaviours that raised legitimate safety and property concerns - such as riding through pedestrian areas, damaging landscaped zones, and evading community security controls. These incidents were reported by residents and observed by staff. After discussing the situation and hearing from concerned residents, the Owners Committee shared its recommendation with SOAMS that a ban be implemented to help protect the community environment.

KT reached out to SOAMS to understand the procedure followed in enforcing the ban. However, a response is still awaited.

The Dubai Community Management was clear about why they prohibited the use of e-scooters and e-bikes in the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) community in August 2024. Battery-powered mobility devices were banned on the ground and plaza levels of The Walk to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

Public safety or curbing freedom

While some residents support the ban, others feel it unfairly targets young riders and limits their freedom.

Lukas Petre, who lived in Victory Heights for 16 years, said,“The ban feels unfair. Teenagers should be out socialising and hanging out in their community. Riding helps me manage stress from my studies and has introduced me to many new people. It's just a small group of irresponsible riders causing issues - they should be held accountable, not those of us who ride safely.”

The high school student who rides an e-bike argued,“Dubai has a problem of unsafe drivers, so if e-bikes are being banned, then cars should be too; they cause far more casualties and fatalities. I believe e-bikes actually help teenagers to be more social and active outside the home.”

In response to such sentiments from young residents, the Victory Heights' Owners Committee said that the decision was not made lightly.

“We completely understand that e-bikes offer young people a sense of fun and freedom. However, the decision to recommend a ban came only after ongoing safety and behavioural concerns were raised by many residents. This was not about limiting enjoyment but about protecting shared spaces and ensuring the well-being of everyone in the community.”

However, most communities in the UAE do not restrict access to micromobility. Emma Brain, a media professional living in Al Ghadeer Village, advocates for the responsible use of such transport and encourages riders to adhere to the law.

“Community management should operate by UAE laws, which clearly state that children under 16 are not permitted to ride e-scooters,” she said.“Yet, most of the children we see riding them are not wearing any protective gear. They are completely unaware of road rules and have no understanding of how to ride safely on roads or sidewalks.”

She proposes stricter measures before riders take the road:“Everyone should be required to study and pass a test before they're allowed to buy an e-scooter or e-bike. Right now, they're an absolute menace and a danger to other road users and pedestrians.”

Residents expressed concerns over reckless riding, citing sudden road switching, a lack of safety gear, and near misses with vehicles.

Gaurav Nandkeolyar, a resident of Dubai Investment Park (DIP-1), said,“They don't stick to one path. Sometimes, they are on the footpath, then suddenly, they switch to the main road and ride like motorbikes. And then they randomly hop back onto the footpath without any signal. Most riders don't wear helmets or reflective gear, and they often shoot across pedestrian crossings without warning.”

Long-time Abu Dhabi resident Taha (full name withheld) expressed concern over the risks posed by erratic riders.“Their movements are so unpredictable, and many ride with no regard for safety, weaving through traffic without care. If an accident happens, it's the driver who will likely be blamed.”

Emma urges parents and community management to be accountable:“Parents need to be responsible (for their kids' actions), and management needs to align with the UAE laws and enforce them. It is only a matter of time before we see a serious injury or death of someone in the community."

Not a nuisance; convenient micromobility

Lukas acknowledged the concerns around e-bike safety but highlighted the lack of proper infrastructure for young riders in communities.

“I understand the safety concerns, especially for pedestrians. However, e-bike riders often lack dedicated spaces to ride. People complain when we use sidewalks, roads, or even dirt trails. If e-bikes are being legally sold in the UAE, then their use should be supported with proper infrastructure - it's that simple.”

Despite the concerns and frustrations residents raised, there is another side to the spectrum where micromobility is seen not as a nuisance but as a convenient and sustainable solution for urban commuting.

Dubai resident Akheel Hassan shared,“When we moved houses, it was still within the same community, but the Green Community in DIP-1 is quite large. For our helper, getting to our new home meant a brisk 20-minute walk each way. As she was dealing with health issues, she couldn't walk as quickly. We looked for ways to make things easier and turned to an e-scooter. Now, she zips around the community on her scooter, cutting through gardens and walkways. I'm happy e-scooters are permitted here, especially in the summer; it would be incredibly difficult for such commuters.”

For many, it offers a flexible and cost-effective solution for last-mile connectivity and everyday errands. Sri Lankan domestic worker Dammika Damayanthi said the e-scooter has been a great help for her daily routine:“Instead of walking for 10 minutes, I can now reach work in just two. It's made my life so much easier, and I use it to go everywhere.”

As the debate continues, an expert stressed that instead of blanket bans, what is urgently needed is a comprehensive framework focused on regulation, education, and enforcement.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, told KT,“Micromobility serves an undeniable purpose. There appears to be a public outcry about the reckless behaviour, especially regarding youngsters using e-scooters and e-bikes. Regulation needs urgent attention. The current regulations should be updated to clearly define where e-scooters, e-bikes, and especially e-motorbikes are permitted. To date, only a handful of areas have been officially designated by the RTA. When it comes to enforcement, riders who break the rules must be held responsible.”

He emphasised that adult riders must lead by example, while schools, parents, and community staff should play an active role in awareness and accountability. As seen in the past with the ban on hoverboards due to public nuisance, he warned that if left unchecked, e-motorbikes could follow the same path - unless stronger safety measures and licensing requirements are swiftly introduced.