UAE: After 35 Years, Daughter Living Abroad Reunites With Father In Sharjah

A girl who is not residing in the UAE was reunited with her father after decades of separation, thanks to Sharjah Police.

It all started when the girl sent a plea to the emirate's police authority, expressing her desire to reconnect with her father who lives in the UAE.

Recommended For You

Family circumstances led to over 35 years of separation and a severed relationship between the father and his daughter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sharjah Police reacted swiftly to the plea, and a task force contacted the girl. No further procedures were requested, and all the documents for the reunion were handled.

She was provided with a travel ticket to come to the UAE and meet her father. Specialists in social support were also present at the place of the reunion to guarantee a safe and supportive environment.

The initiative "embodies the force's commitment to supporting various segments of society, contributing to the reunification of families, and enhancing their stability," Brigadier General Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the Department of Community Protection and Prevention was quoted by the police as saying.

In a similar touching act of kindness and a reflection of deep-rooted Emirati values, Ajman Police recently helped fulfil the lifelong dream of a Sri Lankan woman by reuniting her with the Emirati family she had served over 40 years ago.