UAE: Dh1,000 Fine For Obstructing Traffic During Accidents Other Penalties Explained

Can't help slowing down to watch a crash? In the UAE, that curiosity could cost you Dh1,000.

When an accident takes place on the road, other motorists not involved in the incident are advised not to stop or even slow down in any way. This attitude might delay ambulance vehicles on their way to treat the injured and probably lead to a loss of life.

It may also affect the journey of other drivers and prolong the time they take on the road to reach their destination.

As per statistics from the UAE Ministry of Interior, a total of 630 violations were issued last year for“obstructing traffic during traffic accidents", with the majority recorded in Dubai.

Among these violations, there were 87 in Abu Dhabi, 411 in Dubai, 71 in Sharjah, 4 in Ajman, 30 in Ras Al Khaimah, and 27 in Umm Al Quwain.

Penalties

According to UAE traffic laws and regulations, there are other fines relevant to not giving way during road accidents.

Obstructing the traffic "in any manner" incurs a fine of Dh500, while“failing to give way to emergency vehicles , ambulances, police vehicles, or official convoys” is considered a serious violation due to the gravity of the situation.

It incurs a hefty fine of Dh3,000, along with a 30-day vehicle impoundment and six traffic points.

Traffic departments across the country issued 325 violations last year against drivers for failing to give way to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, or official convoys.

'Don't hesitate-give way immediately'

On May 30, Abu Dhabi Police launched a campaign called “Don't hesitate- give way immediately” , to raise awareness responsible driving and the importance of giving way to emergency vehicles and apparatus.

It listed six guidelines to follow int these situations:

: Emergency vehicles use the left lane, and drivers must immediately move to the right lane when such vehicles approach.Drivers must strictly avoid using the road shoulder, as it is designated for emergency vehicles.: Drivers must give way to emergency vehicles by moving right or left between lanes, especially on roads without shoulders.

: Vehicles on side roads with a green signal must come to a complete stop and wait for emergency vehicles to pass. These vehicles are permitted to run a red light but often pause briefly before proceeding with caution.: Emergency vehicles enter roundabouts carefully and continue their movement. Other vehicles must yield by not entering the roundabout when an emergency vehicle is approaching and give it the right of way. Vehicles already inside the roundabout should move forward and make space to the right as soon as possible.

: Emergency vehicles navigate through the middle of the road between cars. Vehicles ahead must move as far right as possible without driving on the shoulder, while oncoming traffic must also move to the far right to make way.