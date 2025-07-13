UAE Embassy In Spain Urges Citizens To Exercise Caution Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The UAE mission in Madrid urged citizens residing in Spain to exercise caution due to the bad weather conditions in several regions of the country.

The alert is due to an isolated upper-level depression, named "Dana", which will destabilise the environment.

The mission also stressed the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the authorities. Citizens in Spain must also to contact 0097180044444 in emergency situations on 0097180024 or register in the Tawajudi service.

Spain's meteorological department Aemet, on Thursday, warned of storms and heavy rainfall, accompanied by hail and strong wind gusts.

While storms will occur in northern half and eastern third of the country, it is difficult to accurately determine the areas which will be most impacted, due to the uncertain nature of such weather disturbances, Aemet added.

Storms prediction from July 11 to 13

July 11

The storm will begin building today afternoon, July 11, around the Cantabrian Mountains and the Iberian Range.

With it moving northward or northeastward, areas such as eastern Cantabrian Sea, Navarre, La Rioja, and Aragon are likely to see hail exceeding 2cm, showers accumulating up to 30-40 mm in one hour, and very strong wind gusts, Spain's met forecasted.

This is also possible in northern parts of Castile and León, Asturias, and the Pyrenees. Over some areas, the storms might "locally regenerate", which leads to continuous rainfall accumulating, Aemet said.

Less intense storms are also likely today in parts of the eastern third of the Iberian Peninsula.

July 12

On Saturday, the upper-air pressure may "move eastward across the northern half of the peninsula, with the area of ​​greatest instability shifting to the northeast," Aemet added.

Aragon and Catalonia would be most affected by the storms; parts of Valencian Community, Navarre, La Rioja, the eastern Cantabrian Sea, eastern Castile and León, and Balearic Islands could also experience significant storms.

As the storm moves through the country, a cooler air mass will enter, and combine with the cloud cover, leading to a noticeable drop in tempatures, occurring in the western half on Friday and in the eastern half on Saturday, according to the Spain agency.

July 13

The episode "will end" as this system leaves the Peninsula and is replaced by an Atlantic ridge, which will "favour increased stability," Aemet said.