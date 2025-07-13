Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Seeks Russian Aid in Rebuilding After Attacks

2025-07-13 04:14:12
(MENAFN) Iranian officials believe that Russia could assist in reconstructing civilian infrastructure that was recently damaged during airstrikes carried out by Israel and the United States, according to Tehran's envoy to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, who made the remarks on Thursday.

Jalali referenced a long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, which was finalized in January.

This treaty promotes economic collaboration and joint efforts to combat terrorism. It also outlines a mutual stance against what both countries label as "unilateral coercive measures" and violations of global legal standards.

“Russia can play its role in restoring damaged civilian infrastructure, if necessary, as well as being a mediator to help reduce tensions,” Jalali stated during an interview with Russian media.

Israel had initiated a series of aerial assaults against Iran last month, justifying its actions with apprehensions regarding Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

These accusations were refuted by both the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and US intelligence sources.

Despite this, Washington later conducted its own strikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites, before subsequently advocating for a truce between the conflicting sides.

