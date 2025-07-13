Maruti Alto K10 Gets Exciting Discounts On Petrol, AMT And CNG Variants

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, India's most affordable car, now comes with attractive discounts. With offers on petrol, AMT, and CNG variants, it's an even better deal for budget-conscious buyers seeking a practical and fuel-efficient car.

If you've been dreaming of owning a budget-friendly car, here's some exciting news. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, already India's most affordable car, has become even more accessible. With a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 4.23 lakh, the Alto K10 now comes with impressive offers, making it an even more attractive choice for first-time buyers. The top-end model is priced at Rs 6.21 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts on the Alto K10 this month. According to dealerships in the Delhi-NCR region, the manual petrol version has discounts of up to Rs 62,500.

The automatic (AMT) version gets an even bigger discount of Rs 67,500, while the CNG version has a price reduction of Rs 62,500. These benefits come through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, making it a great time for buyers seeking both affordability and practicality in their daily commute.

The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine delivering 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).

For those looking to minimize fuel costs, the S-CNG variant is a solid choice, with an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.90 lakh. In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol version delivers around 25 km/l, while the CNG version boasts 33-34 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its segment.

Despite being a budget-friendly car, Maruti hasn't compromised on the essentials. The Alto K10 comes standard with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and child safety locks.

Inside, you'll find front power windows, manual AC, adjustable headlights, halogen headlamps, central locking, and a gear shift indicator. These features make the car not only affordable but also comfortable and safe for everyday city driving.

For anyone looking to buy their first car, especially for daily commutes or city use, the Alto K10 is a great choice. With its compact size, excellent mileage, essential features, and newly announced discounts, it ticks all the right boxes.

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the entry-level car segment, and with offers like these, the Alto K10 maintains its stronghold as the country's most affordable and efficient car.