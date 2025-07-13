Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED In Dubai

Tajikistani singer cum influencer Abdu Rozik, famed from Bigg Boss 16 and Laughter Chefs, was detained at Dubai International Airport early Saturday, shortly after flying in from Montenegro. His team confirmed the 21‐year‐old is in custody over alleged theft, details remain unclear and Emirates authorities have yet to comment. Rozik, known for his viral songs, social media fame, and three‐foot stature, has sparked shock and concern among fans worldwide.

