Living Root Bridges Show The Way To Sustainable Future: Nirmala Sitharaman
The minister was in the state to interact with village elders, local leaders, and beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services programme, which is supported by the World Bank, KFW, and ADB.
This initiative helps protect age-old ecological practices, followed by indigenous communities.
Praising the community's deep connection with nature, FM Sitharaman said that the living root bridges of Meghalaya are a shining example of how traditional knowledge can offer global solutions.
“At a time when the world is searching for sustainable solutions, the people of Siej have shown what is possible through simple, nature-aligned practices,” she said.
She highlighted how the bridges made from living roots demonstrate survival and growth without harming the surroundings.
The minister also appreciated the community's efforts to document this heritage and seek UNESCO recognition for the root bridges.
“Recognition is not for showing off, but for showing the world that you did it first,” FM Sitharaman said.
“Your practices are not only effective -- they're replicable. Global recognition will help inspire others,” the Union Minister added.
The finance minister also spoke with admiration about the village elders, especially those who have taken care of the bridges over decades.
She called their dedication inspirational and a true example of living with nature. FM Sitharaman said that the community's harmony with the environment reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a sustainable lifestyle.
“The living root bridges of Meghalaya are living proof that such a vision is already being realised by our indigenous people,” she said.
FM Sitharaman further said that the government is committed to promoting nature-based solutions and traditional ecological knowledge on global platforms.
Later, the finance minister also visited Sohbar, a scenic border village in East Khasi Hills, as part of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).
She stressed that border villages like Sohbar are not the end of India, but the beginning.
“These are the eyes and ears of our nation, and they deserve priority development,” she said.
Sitharaman added that the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme is now reaching eastern border areas, including Meghalaya.
In Sohbar, she announced four key development focus areas -- better roads, digital and telecom connectivity, TV coverage, and access to electricity.
