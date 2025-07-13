Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dozens detained following UK labeling Palestine Action ‘terror group’

2025-07-13 02:42:17
(MENAFN) More than 70 individuals were arrested across the UK on Saturday for allegedly supporting Palestine Action, which was officially designated a terrorist organization that same day.

The Metropolitan Police reported that 41 of the arrests took place in London, where demonstrators had gathered in Parliament Square to protest Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Protesters carried signs stating, “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.” Additional arrests occurred in Manchester, Cardiff, and Leeds.

As of Saturday, it is illegal to be a member of or express support for Palestine Action under the new terror designation.

A day earlier, the High Court dismissed an appeal by the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori, to halt the ban. Ammori’s lawyer, Raza Husain, condemned the ruling, calling it “an ill-considered, discriminatory, and authoritarian abuse of statutory power.”

The UK Parliament decided to target the group after its activists stormed the Royal Air Force base at Brize Norton in June, defacing two military aircraft with red paint. The group claimed the planes were linked to surveillance operations assisting Israel’s military efforts in Gaza, which they described as “genocide.”

According to Palestinian sources, more than 57,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Israel launched its military operation following Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack.

