Forks At The Ready: The UK's First Dine Out Week Is Here

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With 58% of Brits cutting back on dining out over the past six months, Lightspeed aims to reignite the UK's love of eating out by launching Dine Out Week.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taking place from the 14th until the 20th of July, the UK's first Dine Out Week recognises the crucial role the hospitality industry plays in our everyday lives and its contribution to the UK economy.Launched alongside the former Butler to King Charles III and leading etiquette expert, Grant Harrold, Dine Out Week aims to invigorate the nation's love for eating out and celebrate the vibrant hospitality scene in the UK. Powered by Lightspeed , Dine Out Week is a proper British affair - whether you are planning to pop the question, having dinner with friends or celebrating at your local family favourite restaurant.In recent years, the hospitality industry has faced challenges, due to elevated cost of living and COVID. New research from Lightspeed is shining a light on how Brits want to dine in 2025, showing that 58% of Brits admit to dining out less frequently in the last six months due to inflation, and 44% anticipate that inflation will reduce their dining out spending in the next six months, an increase of 3% from 2024.With over half of the nation scrimping on eating out costs, Brits are taking advantage of deals when they do choose to indulge. A savvy 37% are choosing value meal deals, 35% hunt for coupons and discounts, and 28% are signing up for loyalty programmes; all incentives that have increased in popularity since last year. Other penny-pinching tactics include choosing a less expensive restaurant to dine in (34%), skipping dessert (32%), and skipping starters (24%)."We know how much people love going out to eat – it's part of our culture – but rising costs are putting pressure on diners and the venues that serve them. In fact, 64% of Brits expect tariffs to impact their ability to dine out as much and increase the cost of menu items. That's why we launched Dine Out Week: to remind people to get out, enjoy themselves, and celebrate the vibrant UK hospitality scene. Whether it's a midweek meal or a special treat, we want to give people a reason to return to their favourite spots – and support the industry in the process," says Lightspeed's MD of EMEA Hospitality, Liam Crooks.Despite it not being compulsory, tipping is something that over half (52%) of Brits feel pressured to adhere to. With saving money high on the agenda, 56% feel that inflation has affected the amount they're willing to tip, and 41% feel that tipping should be eliminated altogether.Grant Harold, Etiquette Expert said: "Tipping has always been a bit of a grey area for us Brits – we want to do the polite thing, even if we're not always comfortable with it. With rising costs, it's no surprise people are rethinking how much they leave at the end of a meal. But what's interesting is that many still try to follow the 'proper' way, even when money's tight. It's a very British dilemma – doing what's expected versus what feels right. In a world of Deliveroos and desk lunches, dining out remains one of the last great social rituals. Do it right, and it's not just about food – it's about connection, kindness, and, of course, class.”To learn more about the proper etiquette when dining out from The Royal Butler, Grant Harrold please visit co/etiquette

Lightspeed UK

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.