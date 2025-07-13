403
Israel Prepares Presenting Revised Gaza Withdrawal Map
(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly preparing to unveil a revised territorial withdrawal map during ceasefire discussions taking place in Qatar, following a breakdown in negotiations.
Talks reached an impasse due to Tel Aviv’s insistence on retaining a significant stretch of land adjacent to the Gaza Strip, according to various media reports published Saturday.
According to a broadcaster, mediators involved in the process are currently awaiting the updated map from Israel.
This new proposal is seen as a potential turning point in the stalled negotiations.
Initial agreements had seen Hamas consenting to the creation of a buffer zone ranging from 0.7 to 1 kilometers (0.43 to 0.62 miles).
However, Israel's most recent offer purportedly aimed to preserve a zone as wide as 3 kilometers (1.86 miles), leading to a deadlock in the peace talks.
Despite stark differences between the demands of Hamas and the positions held by Israel, the forthcoming map is expected to offer concessions that could help narrow the divide between the two sides.
Citing an Arab diplomatic insider, a news outlet reported that countries mediating the negotiations remain engaged, even in the face of ongoing disputes.
The source noted that efforts are underway to strike a balance between Hamas — which dismissed Israel’s earlier proposal — and the hardline faction within the Israeli leadership, which has resisted more pragmatic solutions.
The United States has also reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s previous plan and has communicated its reservations to both Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries involved in the negotiations.
In a related development, an Israeli state-run broadcaster, revealed that associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anticipate a possible resignation from far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should a truce be reached.
