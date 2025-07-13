403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Reaffirms Anti-Terror Commitment
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s unwavering stance on combating terrorism during individual phone discussions on Saturday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s objective of eradicating terrorism entirely from the region.
During the conversation with the Iraqi premier, Erdogan stated that the campaign for a “'Terror-Free Türkiye'” is progressing with meticulous attention.
He underscored that Türkiye would persist in taking firm actions and remain alert against any efforts to sabotage this initiative.
The two leaders also addressed a range of topics involving both regional and global dynamics, as per the statement released by the Communications Directorate.
Erdogan further noted that Iraq and Türkiye are steadily enhancing bilateral ties by exploring opportunities for collaboration in multiple sectors.
A significant focus was placed on the Development Road project, which both sides view through the lens of reciprocal advantage.
In a separate call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan reiterated that the pursuit of a “'Terror-Free Türkiye'” will simultaneously support efforts to rid the broader region of terrorist entities.
He added that the successful execution of this initiative will further bolster the region’s overall stability and safety.
According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s objective of eradicating terrorism entirely from the region.
During the conversation with the Iraqi premier, Erdogan stated that the campaign for a “'Terror-Free Türkiye'” is progressing with meticulous attention.
He underscored that Türkiye would persist in taking firm actions and remain alert against any efforts to sabotage this initiative.
The two leaders also addressed a range of topics involving both regional and global dynamics, as per the statement released by the Communications Directorate.
Erdogan further noted that Iraq and Türkiye are steadily enhancing bilateral ties by exploring opportunities for collaboration in multiple sectors.
A significant focus was placed on the Development Road project, which both sides view through the lens of reciprocal advantage.
In a separate call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan reiterated that the pursuit of a “'Terror-Free Türkiye'” will simultaneously support efforts to rid the broader region of terrorist entities.
He added that the successful execution of this initiative will further bolster the region’s overall stability and safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment