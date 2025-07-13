403
Trump Announces Tariffs on EU, Mexico
(MENAFN) Starting August 1, the United States will begin enforcing a 30 percent tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico, as declared by President Donald Trump on Saturday.
Through a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed individual letters sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
In the correspondence, he confirmed that a 30 percent duty would be applied to products entering the US from both Europe and Mexico.
Trump cautioned in both messages that if either the EU or Mexico responded with increased tariffs of their own, “then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on to the 30% that we charge.” This warning was presented as a firm stance against any retaliatory measures.
In his message to President Sheinbaum, Trump acknowledged Mexico’s recent actions aimed at limiting the influx of undocumented migrants and fentanyl into the United States.
Nevertheless, he reproached the country for falling short in preventing North America from becoming a “Narco-Trafficking Playground.”
Addressing von der Leyen, Trump criticized the EU’s trade practices, stating, “We have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with The European Union, and we have concluded we must move away from these long-term, large, and persistent, Trade Deficits, engendered by your Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies, and Trade Barriers.”
He further remarked that the economic relationship between the two regions has “been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.”
The announcement, originally reported through Truth Social, signals a hardline economic policy shift aimed at correcting what Trump describes as years of one-sided trade relations.
