Macron Criticizes US Tariffs on EU
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday expressed his "strong disapproval" of the United States' recent decision to impose 30 percent tariffs on European Union exports, and emphasized the importance of quickly preparing "credible countermeasures."
In a statement posted on X, Macron said that France, in alignment with the President of the European Commission, shares a united stance against the newly announced tariffs that are set to take effect on August 1st.
Macron highlighted the necessity for the European Commission to "assert" the EU’s "determination" to protect its interests "resolutely."
He stressed that this requires accelerating the process of formulating a firm response by utilizing all available tools, including anti-coercion measures, should a resolution not be achieved by the beginning of August.
The French leader also conveyed his country's "full support" for the ongoing discussions aimed at crafting a mutually agreeable solution by August 1.
He emphasized that such an agreement should be grounded in the principle of mutual respect between trading partners, acknowledging the close economic ties and interlinked supply chains of the European Union and the United States.
The move from Washington came after US President Donald Trump declared the introduction of 30% tariffs on imports from both the EU and Mexico, starting August 1, jeopardizing the ongoing trade negotiations.
The EU had previously been aiming to conclude a comprehensive trade agreement with the US this month.
In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump revealed separate letters sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in which he formally announced the 30 percent tariffs on products shipped from Europe and Mexico to the US.
