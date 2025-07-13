Tributes Pour In After Kota Srinivasa Rao's Death: Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, More React

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kota Srinivasa Rao death: Iconic Telugu film actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao died at the age of 83 in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and several personalities from the entertainment industry paid tribute to legendary actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences to Kota Srinivasa Rao's family and in a post on X said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening.... The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public."

| Padma Shri recipient Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83 - All to know about 'Teerpu' Revanth Reddy

Expressing grief over the demise of legendary actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a post on X stated,“Prominent actor... Kota Srinivas Rao garu's demise has caused profound shock. To the film industry , his absence is an irreplaceable loss. Though Kota garu is no longer with us physically... through the diverse roles he portrayed... he will remain forever in the hearts of Telugu people. Praying to God that his soul finds peace... I express my deepest condolences to his family members.”

| Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao dies at 83 N Ramchander Rao

Telangana State BJP President N Ramchander Rao in a post on X stated,“Paid Heartfelt Tributes to Padma Shri Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu at his residence today. Joined Former Vice President Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and Former Governor Shri Vidyasagar Rao Garu in consoling the bereaved family members. Praying for strength to the family and eternal peace to his noble soul. Om Shanti .”

SS Rajamouli

Film director SS Rajamouli also shared his deep condolences in a note on X,“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu. A master of his craft, a legend who breathed life into every character he portrayed. His presence on screen was truly irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Manoj Manchu

Actor Manoj Manchu on X said,“A legendary actor and a truly remarkable human being, Padma Shri Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu has left an indelible mark on Telugu cinema . Heartbroken to hear about the loss of my all time favourite actor. Your legacy will live on in our hearts and through generations to come sir. Om Shanti.”Megastar Chiranjeevi calls Kota Srinivasa Rao a multifaceted genius

Chiranjeevi

Superstar Chiranjeevi in a post on X stated,“Legendary actor, multifaceted genius Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is no more-news that has deeply saddened us....Be it a comedic villain, a serious villain, or a supporting character, every role he played was performed with such brilliance that it felt only he could do it justice. Recently, the personal tragedy in his family deeply affected him mentally."