Chiranjeevi And Vishnu Manchu Mourn Sad Demise Of Kota Srinivasa Rao

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao's passing has left the film industry in mourning. Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor-producer Vishnu Manchu have expressed their grief and paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary actor on social media.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle to remember Rao's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. He tweeted in Telugu which translates,“The news of the passing of legendary actor and multi-talented personality Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu has deeply saddened me. We both began our film careers together with the movie "Praanam Khareedu." Since then, he acted in hundreds of films, portraying a wide range of characters. With his distinctive and unique style, Sri Kota captured the hearts of Telugu audiences and became a permanent fixture in their memories.

“Whether it was a comedic villain, a serious antagonist, or a supporting role, every character he played was performed so brilliantly that only he could have done them justice. His recent personal tragedy within the family affected him emotionally in a profound way. The absence of a gifted actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry and to all cinema lovers. Praying for peace to his soul, I extend my deepest condolences to his family members, well-wishers, and fans.”

Vishnu Manchu paid his respects to Kota Srinivasa Rao on social media, expressing that the veteran actor will be fondly remembered and greatly missed for his invaluable contributions to cinema. Sharing image of the late actor, Manchu tweeted,“A Legend Beyond Words. My heart is heavy with the loss of Sri. Kota Srinivas garu. A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy- he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with.”

The actor-producer added,“I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema. To his family, my deepest condolences. We may have lost him physically, but his art, his laughter, and his soul will live on in every scene he graced. Rest in peace, sir. You will be missed. You will be remembered. Always.”

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 83 on Sunday at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, after battling a prolonged illness over the past few days. Hailing from the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao began his film career with the 1978 movie“Pranam Khareedhu.” Over the course of more than four decades, he appeared in over 750 films, leaving a lasting mark on Telugu cinema.