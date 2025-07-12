UAE Jiu-Jitsu Team To Compete At World Games From August 7-17

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team is preparing to compete at the 2025 edition of The World Games in Chengdu, China, taking place from August 7 to 17.

The team is aiming to build on its impressive performance at the previous edition in the United States in 2022 and continue to raise the UAE's standing in the global jiu-jitsu scene.

The team includes six athletes who will represent the nation across various weight categories: Mohammed Alsuwaidi (69 kg), Mehdi Alawlaki (77 kg), Saeed Alkubaisi (85 kg), Asmaa Alhosani (52 kg), Shamsa Alameri (57 kg), and Shamma Alkalbani (63 kg).

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said:“Taking part in a major international event like The World Games reflects the strong presence the UAE has built in jiu-jitsu. This would not have been possible without the continued support of our visionary leadership, who have created the right environment for our athletes to grow and succeed.”

“In the coming days, our athletes will begin an intensive training programme that includes local and international camps along with focused technical and physical sessions to ensure they are fully prepared.”

Mohammed Alsuwaidi, competing in the 69kg division, said representing the UAE on this stage is a proud moment in his career.“We are going into this event with full focus and determination. We know the responsibility that comes with wearing the national colours and are ready to give our best. With the support we have and the preparation ahead of us, we are confident we can perform well.”

At the 2022 World Games held in Birmingham, USA, the UAE team made history by securing five medals. Faisal Alketbi won two gold medals in the 85 kg and open weight divisions, while Mohammed Alsuwaidi earned silver in the 69 kg category. Shamma Alkalbani won two bronze medals in the 63 kg and open weight categories. The achievement marked a major milestone for the team and placed the UAE among the top jiu-jitsu nations.

The 2025 edition of the World Games in Chengdu will bring together around 5,000 athletes from 118 countries, competing in 34 different sports between August 7 and 17.