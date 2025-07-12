How Dubai's Artificial Reefs Are Helping Revive Marine Life, Grow Fish Species

As marine life around the world faces steep decline, Dubai is turning to large-scale artificial reef structures to help reverse the damage and protect local ecosystems.

Scientists have been testing this solution in Dubai. A two-year study between 2021 and 2023 saw 40 reef modules placed in UAE waters. The results were encouraging: 17 species of invertebrates, including barnacles, bivalves, and sponges, were recorded, along with a noticeable increase in 15 fish species.

Recommended For You Kira at Marsa Al Arab has mastered the balance of lively yet relaxing

“The study also showed early indicators for a potential increase in marine biodiversity by 10% and up to an eightfold increase in fish biomass, ultimately boosting local marine biodiversity,” said Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Based on these findings, production of the reef modules began in August 2024, with plans to deploy 20,000 of them over three years, covering a 600 square kilometre area beneath the Gulf's surface.

The first of Dubai's 20,000 planned reef modules was deployed off the city's coast in early 2024. According to the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, each module is engineered to last over 100 years, offering long-term stability for marine life to thrive.

The Dubai Reef project, launched in 2024 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, is now being developed as one of the largest purpose-built reef initiatives in the world. Led by DECCA, the ambitious programme aims to enhance marine biodiversity, increase fish stocks and promote sustainable fishing in local waters.

“Our oceans and marine species continue to face significant challenges,” bin Thani said.“The World Wide Fund for Nature's Living Planet Index 2024 report found that between 1970 and 2020, marine populations declined by 56 per cent. However, a sliver of hope lies beneath the waves, in the form of purpose-built reefs.”

Scientifically backed

The concept isn't new. Ancient Greek and Roman fishermen had already observed that marine life tends to gather around submerged objects like shipwrecks. But today, what was once accidental has become intentional and scientifically backed.

“These structures are increasingly recognised as an effective solution for creating new habitats to restore marine biodiversity, while also supporting the growing global efforts to protect marine life,” he added.

But Dubai Reef is more than a local marine project. It fits into a much wider environmental strategy.

“As part of the emirate's broader sustainability efforts, DUBAI REEF aligns with Dubai's Economic Agenda, D33, and the UAE's Green Agenda 2030 as well as the UAE's biodiversity goals in line with the Global Biodiversity Framework,” bin Thani said.“It also supports key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Climate Action (SDG 13), Life Below Water (SDG 14), and Partnerships (SDG 17).”

What makes the project stand out is its blend of science, innovation and long-term planning.

“Purpose-built reefs are no longer just environmental interventions; they are engines of ecological and economic resilience,” he said.“DUBAI REEF exemplifies how innovative design, scientific insight, and visionary leadership can support the restoration of marine ecosystems and ensure the long-term sustainability of the coastal communities.”

And while most of the action is happening beneath the surface, the message is loud and clear.

“Aligned with Dubai's commitment to ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come, initiatives like DUBAI REEF remind us that active environmental stewardship is also needed underwater, to nurture, restore, and rebuild the marine ecosystems that support life far beyond the shore.”