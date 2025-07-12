Abaya Rally To Celebrate UAE's Women Power

On the occasion of UAE National Day, Abaya Rally seeks to unite women from different walks of life to experience the exhilaration of participating in a unique all-women car rally. In this adventure-filled glamour infused National Day parade, women will not just drive towards the finish line, but they will unitedly drive towards strength, ambition and empowerment.

“As a woman who has spent a majority of her life in the U.A.E. I felt it was time we had an event that exclusively celebrated the accomplishments of the women here. We did expect the current Covid-19 situation to challenge us but that only fuelled us to push ourselves and think out of the box,” said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events and Promotions, who envisioned this initiative.

Recommended For You Kira at Marsa Al Arab has mastered the balance of lively yet relaxing

“We wanted to shatter some of the stereotypes women face, and we wanted to do it in a fun and memorable way. The Abaya Rally ticked all those boxes and many more. Then we just needed like-minded people to support this endeavor,” added Sara Rashid, one of the organisers.

As the founder of the first all-women supercar club, Arabian Gazelles, Hanan Mazouzi believes in building communities that empower and unite women to achieve their best. Lubna Naeem from Gargash Hospital points out that they employ 65% female staff and continue to flourish under the leadership of strong women leaders like their CEO Ghada Sawalmah.“Abaya Rally represents women empowerment and unity and aligns with our values.”

For registration go to platinumlist or virginmegastore or send your name, email, and Emirates ID copy to 056-9903387.