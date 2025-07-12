403
Qatari Search And Rescue Team Arrives In Syria On Amir's Directive
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, a team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) arrived at Aleppo International Airport, representing the Standing Committee for Rescue, Relief and Humanitarian Assistance in sisterly and friendly countries.
The step comes in the framework of the team's participation in firefighting operations in areas of the Latakia countryside on the Syrian coast, in addition to providing urgent humanitarian aid to help mitigate the effects and repercussions of these fires.
The initiative embodies Qatar's commitment to supporting the brothers in the Arab Republic of Syria, and supporting them during times of emergency and disasters through immediate response to urgent humanitarian needs.
