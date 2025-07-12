403
Gaza Talks Stuck On Israeli Troop Pullout
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Progress is stalling at talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the sides divided over the extent of Israeli forces' withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, Palestinian and Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations in Doha said Saturday.
The indirect talks over a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire continued throughout Saturday, an Israeli official said, seven days since talks began. US President Donald Trump has said he hoped for a breakthrough soon.
In Gaza, medics said 17 people trying to get food aid were killed Saturday when Israeli troops opened fire, the latest mass shooting around a US-backed aid distribution system that the UN says has resulted in 800 people killed in six weeks.
Delegations from Israel and Hamas have been in Qatar pushing for an agreement which envisages a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop withdrawals and discussions on ending the war.
The Israeli official blamed the impasse on Hamas, which he said "remains stubborn, sticking to positions that do not allow the mediators to advance an agreement". Hamas has previously blamed Israeli demands for blocking a deal.
A Palestinian source said that Hamas had rejected withdrawal maps which Israel had proposed that would leave around 40% of Gaza under Israeli control, including all of the southern area of Rafah and further territories in northern and eastern Gaza.
Two Israeli sources said Hamas wanted Israel to retreat to lines it held in a previous ceasefire before it renewed its offensive in March.
The Palestinian source said aid issues and guarantees on an end to the war were also presenting a challenge. The crisis could be resolved with more US intervention, the source said.
A second source said mediators had asked both sides to postpone discussions until US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrives in Doha.
Israeli media reported that new maps would be presented on Sunday, quoting an unnamed foreign official with knowledge of the details.
The second Palestinian source said "some progress" had been made in the latest talks on plans for releasing Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and getting more aid to Gaza.
Thousands of Israelis rallied in central Tel Aviv Saturday demanding a deal that would release all remaining hostages being held by Hamas.
In the Occupied West Bank, a US-Palestinian man has been killed in an Israeli settler attack, his family said Saturday, demanding that Washington launch a probe into his death.
Saif al-Din Kamil Abdul Karim Musalat was beaten to death on Friday in Sinjil, a village north of Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Musalat, born and based in Florida, travelled to the West Bank last month to spend time with relatives, his family said.
Musalat's family said they were "devastated" at his death, describing the 20-year-old as a "kind, hard-working and deeply respected" man who was deeply connected to his Palestinian heritage.
They said he was "protecting his family's land from settlers who were attempting to steal it".
