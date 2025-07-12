Today's Opportunity Meets XRP's 5-Year Outlook - Pfmcrypto Launches Short-Term XRP Mining Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turn Future XRP Expectations into Immediate Profits - PFMCrypto reveals a 5-day cloud mining contract with zero upfront fees and daily earnings.

New York, NY, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price trajectory of Ripple (XRP) has always been hard to predict. In December 2020, the SEC lawsuit cast a long shadow over the token. Although the legal pressure eased by mid-2024-and Ripple Labs even launched an XRP-backed stablecoin-the market's response was unexpectedly bearish. However, by 2025, XRP made a dramatic recovery. In early July, XRP's 5-year ROI finally aligned with that of Bitcoin (BTC), reigniting interest among long-term holders. In response to this renewed momentum, PFMCrypto has launched a new 5-day XRP cloud mining contract, giving users a reliable way to earn XRP daily while they await future price milestones. First-time users receive a $10 signup bonus, making it easy to begin earning immediately-without any upfront investment.

Explore the new 5-day XRP mining contract now at:





Five-Day Contract, Instant Daily Rewards.

Traditional mining is often cost-prohibitive and technically complex. But PFMCrypto's cloud-based mining system changes the game-offering 100% remote access, AI-optimized performance, and daily payouts. The newly released 5-day mining contract is perfect for both cautious investors and experienced holders. By applying the $10 signup bonus, users can instantly activate a plan and receive $0.66 in daily XRP rewards-all without spending their own money. This approach makes it easier than ever to stay active in the XRP ecosystem while the long-term outlook continues to unfold.

Key Features of PFMCrypto's XRP Cloud Mining Contracts:

– No Hardware Required: Mine from anywhere with just a browser or APP -no gear or tech skills needed

– Daily Payouts: Receive predictable daily rewards based on the contract you choose

– Secure Asset Management: Enterprise-grade custody ensures your crypto stays safe

– Multiple Contract Durations: Tailored to your goals-short-term or long-term

Mining Options for Every Kind of XRP Investor :

Whether you're a first-time user or a seasoned holder, PFMCrypto has designed a wide range of XRP mining contracts for all experience levels:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 daily (free with signup bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 extra reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15 daily

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 daily

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00 daily

For those who believe in XRP's five-year growth but want daily progress, these plans offer a smart, low-risk way to stay involved and grow holdings passively.

Click here to explore more contracts, all of which support XRP mining.

What Makes PFMCrypto's XRP Mining Contracts Different?

– 100% Remote Mining

Mining contracts can be activated instantly, without the need for physical equipment or technical setup. PFMCrypto's fully remote system ensures seamless access and a hassle-free experience from any location worldwide.

– Principal Guarantee

All invested capital is fully protected. Upon completion of each contract term, the initial investment is returned in full, offering confidence and financial security.

– AI-Powered Optimization

A proprietary AI-driven engine optimizes mining operations in real time, maintaining consistent earnings even during periods of low market activity and volatility.

– Stable Daily Returns

Contracts are structured to deliver reliable daily income, helping to minimize exposure to long-term market fluctuations and support the generation of steady passive returns.

How to Begin Earning with PFMCrypto?

– Instantly receive a $10 bonus and daily login rewards.

Click here to register and join the PFMCrypto mining community.

– Start with the 5-day plan or explore other tiers.– Sit back while the system mines XRP and pays you every 24 hours.

A Smarter Way to Mine as XRP Matures.

Since its founding in 2018, PFMCrypto has helped users around the world generate passive crypto income through remote, secure, and AI-powered cloud mining. With support for XRP, BTC, SOL, DOGE, and more, the platform is built for both beginners and pros looking to grow their assets without complicated setups or large capital requirements.

“As XRP reclaims its position in the top tier of crypto assets, holders are asking what's next,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson.“Our 5-day mining contracts provide a low-risk, high-access way to benefit from XRP's long-term future-while earning from it today.”

The next five years may be uncertain-but your next five days don't have to be. Start mining XRP now at

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Amelia Elspeth Email: ...