Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GCC Chief, Italian Deputy PM Discuss Cooperation

GCC Chief, Italian Deputy PM Discuss Cooperation


2025-07-12 03:03:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, discussed on Saturday strengthening cooperation.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik 2025 Forum in Croatia, they reviewed the aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation between the GCC states and Italy, said the GCC Secretariat.
The meeting also dealt with the latest developments of the mechanism of consultation and the joint work plan between the GCC and Italy.
Both sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and a number of issues of common interest. (end)
tma


MENAFN12072025000071011013ID1109792584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search