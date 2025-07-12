403
GCC Chief, Italian Deputy PM Discuss Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 12 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, discussed on Saturday strengthening cooperation.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik 2025 Forum in Croatia, they reviewed the aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation between the GCC states and Italy, said the GCC Secretariat.
The meeting also dealt with the latest developments of the mechanism of consultation and the joint work plan between the GCC and Italy.
Both sides also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and a number of issues of common interest. (end)
