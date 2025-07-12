UAE To Launch Mobile Police Station With Drones That Can Recharge Evs On The Road

The UAE is set to roll out a locally manufactured hybrid police vehicle by 2027 that doubles as a mobile command centre, equipped with drone-launch capabilities and the power to recharge stranded electric vehicles on the road.

Manufactured by Eneron, a subsidiary of UAE-based Kintsugi Holding and a pioneer in tactical mobility , the company plans to launch the Magnus vehicle by 2027–28. The 'mobile police station' has been designed with the specifications and operational requirements of the Abu Dhabi Police.

The vehicle, developed and manufactured in the UAE, is currently on display at the 'Make it in the Emirates' exhibition and conference, taking place at the Adnes Centre in Abu Dhabi from May 11 to 22, 2025.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Waleed Alblooshi, senior manager for Corporate Communications at Eneron, said the hybrid vehicle can travel up to 900km, further enhancing the safety and security of the city.

"There will be a driver and a command officer inside the vehicle. The officer will be able to deploy drones from within the vehicle for monitoring and inspection purposes. It will function as a mobile police station," Alblooshi said during the interview.

"The goal is to roll it out between 2027 and 2028," he added, speaking on the sidelines of the 'Make it in the Emirates' exhibition, where thousands of UAE companies are showcasing their innovations.

“The vehicle can also assist other electric vehicle owners on the road by recharging their cars if the battery runs out, thanks to its built-in capacity to recharge other electric devices. It can operate autonomously off-road and be controlled remotely. It's equipped with multiple cameras providing a 360-degree view and real-time data for surveillance,” he said.

As the number of electric vehicles continues to grow in support of eco-friendly mobility solutions across the country, this recharging feature is expected to be a valuable service for citizens and residents when their EVs run out of power.