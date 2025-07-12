Rhine Could Warm By Up To 4°C By 2100, Scientists Warn

Deutsch de Studie: Rhein könnte bis 2100 bis zu 4,2 Grad wärmer werden Original Read more: Studie: Rhein könnte bis 2100 bis zu 4,2 Grad wärmer werde

This content was published on July 12, 2025 - 12:28
Keystone-SDA

This is the result of an analysis by Germany's Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG) and the Dutch research institute Deltares on behalf of the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine (ICPR).

“The Rhine is warming significantly as a result of climate change,” their study states. There are already effects on the ecology and economy that will intensify in the future. The rise in water temperature is directly linked to the rise in air temperatures due to climate change, according to a press release.

The researchers simulated the development of water temperatures and carried out modelling calculations. They expect the water in the Rhine to warm by between 1.1-1.8°C by the middle of the century.“By 2100, the average annual water temperature could even warm by 2.9-4.2°C, compared to the period from 1990 to 2010, which was used as a reference for all calculations,” the authors wrote.

