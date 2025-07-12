Ties Soured Between Siddaramaiah And Congress High Command: K'taka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Commenting on the Congress infighting, Karnataka BJP President and legislator B.Y. Vijayendra has stated that the relationship between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command has deteriorated.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "Recently, both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar were in Delhi. Siddaramaiah had to return to Karnataka without getting an audience with the Congress high command or Rahul Gandhi. This clearly indicates that the relationship between the Chief Minister and the high command has soured."

“There is already a clouded atmosphere over the state government. It's uncertain when thunder and lightning will begin-let's wait and see," he stated.

"One thing is clear: everything is not going well within the Congress party and the government. There is an ongoing tug-of-war between the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, along with competition for the CM's chair. All this is doing nothing to solve people's problems,” he added.

He remarked that Siddaramaiah returning without meeting Rahul Gandhi is not a good sign.“Let's see what developments take place. There is a looming fear of a tsunami within the Congress party and the government. That's why different statements are being made to divert attention-it's all political manipulation,” he said in response to a question.

He went on to say that governance in the state has collapsed. "There's an internal struggle among MLAs and leaders over who should be CM, while common people are suffering in the meantime."

“We are happy being in the opposition for the next three years. We have no anxiety about that. We will come to power in 2028 with our own strength; there is no need to join hands with these people,” he stated in response to another question.

“Let's wait and watch what kind of revolution or mega-revolution will unfold in November. But one thing is certain-war has broken out within the ruling party. Let's see who all it will consume,” he said when asked another question.

It can be recalled that recently, Minister for Cooperation K. N. Rajanna, a close associate of CM Siddaramaiah, had stated that there will be a big change within the state politics, referring to the strife within the ruling Congress party.

“We will continue to fight against this government as the opposition. The public, too, is getting ready to take to the streets. Whether this government stays or falls, or whether the CM is changed or someone else becomes CM-none of this will have any impact on the development of the state. Hence, people are not even interested in these developments,” he asserted.

“I have met our party leaders in Delhi. Everything will go well,” he said confidently when asked about the party's direction.

On Union Minister for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna, he said,“He is a Union minister, a senior leader who is committed to the party and its interests. He will sincerely work to resolve issues.”

Responding to a question about brokering peace between former minister B. Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy, he said,“If discussions take place on that matter, it is welcome. If possible, I will also try to be part of the efforts.”

He also spoke on the ongoing strike by municipal workers in the state.“Over 30,000 employees from various municipal corporations have hit the streets in protest. It is the duty of the state government and the Chief Minister to fulfil their just demands.

Due to a lack of development, people are already suffering. On the other hand, even the basic demands of workers are not being met, leading to hardship for the general public in cities. The Chief Minister must urgently focus on resolving this,” he urged.