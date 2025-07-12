KRISPY KREME DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Krispy Kreme, Inc. And Urgently Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired securities in Krispy Kreme between March 26, 2024 and May 7, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities between March 26, 2024 and May 7, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 15, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Krispy Kreme, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts. On October 26, 2022, Krispy Kreme commenced a small-scale test to offer doughnuts at McDonald's Corporation restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area and on March 26, 2024, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's announced they would expand their partnership nationwide beginning in the second half of 2024, the complaint alleges.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (ii) demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (iii) the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (iv) the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; and (v) as a result, Krispy Kreme would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations.

The Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 8, 2025, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its "[n]et revenue was $375.2 million . . . a decline of 15.3%" and a "[n]et [l]oss [of] $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million." Additionally, Krispy Kreme announced that it is "reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's" and "withdrawing its prior full year outlook and not updating it" due in part to "uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule," the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell by nearly 25%, the Krispy Kreme class action lawsuit alleges.

