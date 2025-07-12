'Missing Link Project' To Reduce Distance Between Mumbai-Pune: Maha CM
He claimed that the steep ghat section on the highway will be bypassed, eliminating traffic bottlenecks caused by the ghat road.
“Once completed, this expressway will offer a smooth journey. The project includes a total of three tunnels - one of them is 9 km long and 23 m wide, making it the longest tunnel in the country, surpassing the record held by the Samruddhi Highway tunnel,” he said.
The Chief Minister added that an extremely tall bridge is also being constructed, with a height of 185 m, which will be the highest bridge ever built in the country, and a record achievement.
“The Missing Link project on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway is an engineering marvel,” claimed the Chief Minister, while speaking after inspecting the 'Missing Link Project' on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where he was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The Chief Minister said this project includes the country's longest tunnel, and travel time between Pune and Mumbai will be reduced by half an hour.
“The project by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation is being executed extremely well,” he claimed.
He added that 94 per cent of the work has been completed and the remaining work will be finished soon, and also praised the engineers and workers who are working under adverse conditions.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the 'Missing Link Project' is being constructed using state‐of‐the‐art technology, and this project will be a game‐changer.
He pointed out that, considering the atmospheric and air‐pressure conditions here, many engineers are working in very difficult situations.
“Once this project starts, travel between the Mumbai-Pune will be reduced by half an hour, traffic problems in the ghat section will be resolved, and accidents will be avoided,” he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said that this expressway project will save fuel and reduce pollution, and will boost development in the country and in Maharashtra.
