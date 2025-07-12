403
Tehran Agrees to US Talks Under Strict Terms
(MENAFN) Iran has indicated a willingness to restart negotiations with the United States, but only if strict prerequisites are fulfilled, following joint Israeli and American assaults on its atomic infrastructure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.
The sixth phase of indirect negotiations, which had been planned for June 15 in Oman, was called off two days earlier after Israel conducted aerial bombardments on Iranian nuclear installations and top military personnel — an escalation Tehran referred to as a "declaration of war."
The talks, which had been reinstated earlier this year by U.S. President Donald Trump, disintegrated in the aftermath of the offensive.
Washington became actively involved on June 22 by sending strategic bombers to strike vital nuclear centers.
Trump subsequently claimed the facilities were “completely obliterated,” though this assertion was challenged by various media outlets.
In a written conversation with a news agency released on Thursday, Araghchi denounced the strikes as breaches of international norms and asserted that it was the United States who abandoned the discussions and opted for military escalation.
He emphasized that Tehran still supports diplomatic efforts but insisted any future engagement must include responsibility, reciprocal respect, and “guarantees against any attack.”
