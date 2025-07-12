Bihar Has Criminal Disorder, No Government Exists: Tejashwi Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 12 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, claiming that the state is under“criminal disorder” rather than governance.

“There is no one in Bihar who listens to the people in this government. Law and order have completely collapsed. There is criminal disorder in the state. People are being killed, frequent firing taking place, and there is fear everywhere,” Tejashwi said while speaking to the media in Patna on Saturday.

Tejashwi Yadav was referring to the recent murders of grocery trader Vikram Jha, sand trader Ramakant Yadav and industrialist Gopal Khemka in Patna.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged widespread corruption within the state administration, claiming that officials know the government's end is near and are“busy looting.”

“Without bribery, no work is completed in government offices,” he alleged.

Tejashwi further described the Nitish-led NDA government as“copycat and visionless.”

“This NDA government has no vision, no roadmap. Whatever plans I make, they grab and copy them. We have a clear roadmap to take Bihar forward on the path of development, and we have many initiatives ready for the state,” he asserted.

Reacting to LJP Ram Vilas national president Chirag Paswan's criticism of the Nitish government over increasing murder incidents in Bihar, Tejashwi quipped:“He should go and inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Jungle Raj has come in Bihar.”

Tejashwi Yadav made these remarks after chairing a meeting of the INDIA bloc's coordination committee at his official residence in Patna.

When questioned about the meeting's agenda, he said:“It was an internal meeting; we cannot disclose anything publicly.”

On seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav confirmed that discussions took place but declined to share details.

“It is being discussed, but its contents cannot be disclosed,” he said.