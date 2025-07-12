Miningtoken Introduces Upgraded Cloud Mining Platform With A $100 Sign-Up Bonus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-enhanced earning, sustainable energy, and hassle-free setup make crypto mining accessible to all

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningToken is excited to unveil a major enhancement to its cloud mining platform, now offering new users an impressive $100 welcome bonus , alongside a suite of automated, eco-conscious, and user-friendly features. This update reinforces MiningToken's mission to make Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin mining accessible and profitable-without upfront cost, hardware, or technical hurdles.





Free $100 Welcome Boost

To support both newcomers and long-time users, MiningToken now grants $100 in mining credit upon registration and account verification. That credit can immediately power a short-term mining contract, delivering real BTC, ETH, or LTC earnings-no deposit required. Plus, you retain every earned penny and your bonus remains available for reactivation after contract completion.

AI-Driven Efficiency Meets Green Energy

MiningToken's platform merges cutting-edge AI optimization with renewable-powered data centers. Smart algorithms automatically allocate hash power to maximize returns, adapting in real-time to market and network performance. Meanwhile, servers run on wind, solar, and hydro energy , reducing the environmental impact of crypto operations.

Key Features



Instant, browser-based activation -no apps or complicated installations.



Daily automatic payouts in BTC, ETH, or LTC directly into user wallets.



Real-time earning dashboard that tracks your contract status and revenue.



Secure, encrypted infrastructure , compliant and protected.



No hidden fees -transparent, flat-rate contracts with 70%+ revenue share.

Full principal return at contract maturity.

Refer, Earn, Repeat

MiningToken has revamped its referral program: invite friends and earn a 3.8% commission on each of their paid contracts-for as long as they keep mining. It's a simple way to earn extra income without reducing their returns.

How to Begin

miningtoken.com, then claim your-try a quick 5-day BTC or ETH plan, then withdraw or re-invest; invite friends to multiply rewards

Secure, Sustainable, Effortless

MiningToken's upgrade delivers a powerful combination: green-powered mining, AI-enhanced returns, and no barriers to entry. Whether you're diving into crypto for the first time or expanding your portfolio, this launch streamlines passive digital income for the modern investor.







About MiningToken

MiningToken is a cloud-mining platform built on simplicity, transparency, and green energy. It offers global users easy access to multi-coin mining, starting with no initial cost and extending into flexible contracts and real-time payouts.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

