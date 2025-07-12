Delhi: Major Fire In Sadar Bazar Market, Blaze Controlled By Firefighters

New Delhi: A massive fire that broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Old Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazar has been brought under control, officials confirmed on Saturday. One fire operator sustained serious injuries during the operation and has been shifted to a medical facility, while no other injuries have been reported so far, according to authorities. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar provided details of the incident, stating, "We received a call at 15:49. The fire category was escalated due to the market's density and the presence of numerous shops nearby. The blaze occurred on the first floor of a three-story building. One of our fire operators suffered serious injuries and has been evacuated. There is no information yet about any other injuries." Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, Paramjeet Singh Pamma, said,“Between 3.45 pm and 4 pm, we got to know that a fire broke out on the main road. We called the fire department, police, and administration right then. They arrived immediately and controlled the fire; otherwise, a disaster could have happened in Sadar Bazar...” The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway.

