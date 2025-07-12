California Psychics 10 Free Minutes Welcome Offer For 2025 New Psychic Services Just Announced

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California Psychics 10 Free Minutes Welcome Offer for 2025 gives new users an exclusive opportunity to experience affordable, accurate psychic readings from expert advisors by phone or chat. New client package officially launched.

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Psychics , a trusted leader in spiritual and intuitive readings for over 25 years, has officially launched its new 10 Free Minutes Welcome Offer for 2025. This limited-time promotion gives new users a rare opportunity to connect with the best California psychics using a $10 credit (promo code "MM10") and unlock readings starting as low as $1 per minute, with an exclusive 80% discount on their first session.

With a rigorous psychic screening process, highly personalized services, and a user-friendly platform offering voice calls and live chat, California Psychics continues to redefine what it means to receive spiritual guidance online. Whether you're seeking clarity in love, relationships, finances, or life purpose, the 2025 offering is designed to make world-class guidance more accessible than ever.

California Psychics: Trusted by Millions Since 1995

Founded in 1995, California Psychics has built its reputation on accuracy, empathy, and professionalism. With more than two decades of experience and thousands of positive California Psychics reviews, the brand is widely regarded as one of the most reputable platforms for psychic guidance in the U.S.

Unlike generic reading sites, California Psychic readers go through an intensive multi-step screening process that includes accuracy testing, ethics assessments, and personality matching. Only 2 out of 100 applicants are accepted, ensuring only the most gifted and compassionate psychics are available to clients.

What's Included in the New 2025 California Psychics Offer?

The California Psychics 10 Free Minutes Welcome Offer 2025 is an exciting upgrade to their traditional pricing model, providing more flexibility and value for first-time users.

Here's what's included in the 2025 promo:



✅ 10 Free Minutes ($10 Value) with Promo Code: MM10



✅ Up to 80% Off Your First Psychic Session



✅ Love Readings Starting at Just $1/Min



✅ Access to Top-Rated Advisors



✅ Choose Voice Call or Live Chat

✅ 24/7 Availability with Quick Response Times

This special welcome package is ideal for users interested in exploring California psychics horoscopes, compatibility readings, and career advice without spending a fortune.

Services Offered by California Psychics

California Psychics offers a wide range of intuitive services that cater to various life questions and spiritual needs. Whether you're feeling lost or just need a little clarity, these categories offer tailored support from trusted advisors:

Love & Relationship Readings



Most requested category



Expert insights into relationship patterns, soulmates, breakups, and future love

Rated as the best California psychics for love readings

Career & Finance

Gain insights into job opportunities, promotions, and financial planning

Life Path & Purpose

Understand your spiritual mission and align your actions with your destiny

California Psychics Horoscope & Zodiac Compatibility



Discover how planetary movements affect your decisions

Receive daily, weekly, and monthly California psychic horoscope updates

Mediumship & Spirit Communication

Connect with loved ones who've passed away for closure and healing

Tarot, Astrology, Numerology & More



Multiple reading styles available based on your personal preference

Search by tools used, star rating, price per minute, and availability

Multiple Contact Methods: Choose What Works for You

One of the standout features of California Psychics is its multi-format connection system. Clients can choose between:



Voice Call : Speak one-on-one with your advisor



Live Chat : Private and discreet texting for quick insights

Schedule Ahead or Connect Instantly with available readers

This accessibility makes it easier than ever to get a spiritual reading that fits into your lifestyle-whether you're at home, at work, or on the go.

Why California Psychics

With over 25 years in business, California Psychics reviews reflect a high level of satisfaction and return customers. From first-time users to long-time spiritual seekers, clients consistently praise:



Advisor Accuracy & Professionalism



Fast, On-Demand Readings



100% Privacy and Discretion



Transparent Pricing – No Hidden Fees

Targeted Matching Tools for Better Reading Results

In fact, many users note that they've found more clarity and peace of mind in a single 10-minute reading than in years of self-searching.

California Psychics 2025 Promo Continues to Make Accurate Psychic Guidance Affordable and Accessible

Building on the momentum of its 10 Free Minutes Welcome Offer, California Psychics continues to lead the industry in offering affordable, accurate, and personalized spiritual readings that help people navigate love, career, health, and spiritual growth. With services available by phone or live chat, and the ability to start your first reading for as low as $1/min, California Psychics is bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and modern convenience.

How to Choose the Best California Psychic





One of the standout features of California Psychics is its intuitive advisor selection system, designed to match clients with the best California psychics for their needs. Whether you're drawn to astrology, clairvoyance, tarot, or numerology, the platform allows users to filter by:



Specialty (Love, Career, Spirit Communication, etc.)



Tools Used (Tarot, Astrology, Pendulums, Clairaudience, etc.)



Reading Style (Compassionate, Direct, Wise, Empathic)



Communication Type (Live Chat or Voice Call)



Availability

Pricing Tier

This ensures you don't just connect with a psychic-you connect with the right one for you.

Popular Psychic Reading Methods Available

To meet the growing demand for diverse spiritual guidance, California Psychics offers a wide selection of reading types and tools, each with its own unique focus and benefits. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

1. Astrology Readings

Tap into the cosmic blueprint of your birth chart with astrologers who interpret planetary movements, retrogrades, and your zodiac sign's influence on love, money, and destiny. These readings often complement the California Psychics horoscope content found online and within their mobile app.

2. Tarot Card Readings

Using a deck of 78 symbolic cards, tarot readers offer intuitive guidance on relationships, personal choices, and upcoming challenges. These sessions are particularly insightful for clients looking for symbolic clarity and spiritual patterns.

3. Numerology

Using your birthdate and name, numerologists provide insight into personality traits, life paths, and future cycles. This method is often combined with astrology for deeper accuracy.

4. Clairvoyant Readings

Clairvoyants receive messages through visions or symbolic impressions and are excellent for love and relationship readings, emotional healing, or understanding subconscious influences.

5. Clairaudient Readings

These psychics hear spiritual messages and are often helpful for clients looking for advice from spirit guides or angelic sources.

6. Mediumship

Connect with loved ones who have passed away. Mediums are rigorously tested and emotionally sensitive to ensure the experience is uplifting, comforting, and healing.

7. Remote Viewing & Energy Work

Psychics with these abilities can sense environments, relationships, or emotional blocks at a distance-ideal for clients facing long-distance relationship issues or stuck in life decisions.

These reading styles, combined with California Psychics' 25+ years of trusted experience, make the platform an ideal solution for both new and returning clients.

How California Psychics Ensures Quality and Trust

Choosing a psychic can feel overwhelming, but California Psychics has established systems that make the process trustworthy and stress-free:

✅ Psychic Screening & Testing

Every advisor must pass a rigorous vetting process that includes multiple test readings, background checks, and ethics evaluations. Fewer than 2% of applicants are accepted.

✅ Client Satisfaction Guarantee

If you're not satisfied with your first reading, California Psychics will refund the cost or match you with a new advisor.

✅ Clear Pricing

You always know how much you're paying, with rates clearly displayed before your session and no surprise fees.

✅ Privacy & Security

All sessions are encrypted and confidential. Your personal and payment details are protected with bank-grade encryption.

Use Promo Code“MM10” for 10 Free Minutes + 80% Off First Reading

For a limited time in 2025, new users can enjoy:



$10 Free Credit (equivalent to 10 minutes on select rates)

Readings for as Low as $1/Minute

80% Discount on First Session

California Psychics Coupon Code: MM10 No subscription required, pay per session

Combined with a world-class network of advisors and fast connection times, the offer is perfect for anyone curious about their California psychics horoscope, romantic future, or spiritual path.

Why California Psychics Remains the Gold Standard in Online Psychic Services

In a digital landscape filled with fleeting trends and questionable services, California Psychics continues to distinguish itself as a beacon of trust, longevity, and transformational insight. With over 25 years of successful operations and consistently positive California Psychics reviews, the brand's reputation is not built on hype - it's built on results.

Unmatched Credibility and Client Trust

What truly sets California Psychics apart from other platforms is its unwavering dedication to client experience and psychic integrity. While many websites list readers without verification or background checks, California Psychics employs a selective and confidential vetting process. This is why users trust the platform with their most personal questions - from heartbreak to healing.

Mobile-Friendly Experience: Readings Anytime, Anywhere

Modern users demand flexibility, and California Psychics delivers with a streamlined mobile experience:



California Psychics Mobile App (iOS & Android)



Instant notifications for reading availability



In-app access to California Psychics horoscopes and exclusive insights

Bookmark your favorite psychics for faster future readings

Whether you're waiting in a coffee shop or decompressing after a long day, spiritual insight is just a tap away.

California Psychics Promo Code, Coupon Codes & Payment Flexibility

California Psychics is committed to affordability without sacrificing quality. New users can benefit from the following discounts and pricing options:

California Psychics Promo Code for 2025:



Use promo code“MM10” at checkout



Get a $10 free credit



Enjoy up to 80% off your first reading

First session starts at just $1/min

California Psychics Coupon Codes



Promo codes are updated regularly during seasonal events and full moon cycles



Email subscribers receive exclusive coupon codes and offers

Repeat users gain access to loyalty pricing and VIP perks

Conclusion

With its expanded 10 Free Minutes Welcome Offer 2025, intuitive psychic matching, and a legacy of trust, California Psychics stands out as the go-to destination for anyone seeking clarity, purpose, and emotional healing. Whether you're navigating a breakup, career change, or simply searching for direction, the time to act is now.

Visit CaliforniaPsychics.com and use code MM10 to start your journey toward insight, healing, and transformation.

FAQs

What is California Psychics?

California Psychics is a trusted online platform for psychic readings. Founded in 1995, it connects users to vetted spiritual advisors for live chat or phone sessions.

What kind of readings does California Psychics offer?

Services include love & relationship readings, career guidance, astrology, tarot, mediumship, horoscopes, and life path insights.

How do I get the 10 Free Minutes offer?

Use the promo code“MM10” when creating your account to receive a $10 credit and up to 80% off your first session.

How much do readings cost?

Introductory rates start as low as $1/minute. Regular prices vary depending on the advisor's rating and specialty.

Is California Psychics legit and safe?

Yes. Advisors are vetted and tested. The platform has been in business for 25+ years and uses strong privacy protocols to protect users.

Can I read California Psychics reviews before choosing an advisor?

Yes. Each psychic has a profile featuring California Psychics reviews, star ratings, and user feedback. This helps you make an informed choice.

Can I contact a psychic by phone or chat?

Both options are available. You can schedule a phone call or connect instantly via live chat, depending on your preference.

Do they offer daily horoscopes?

Yes, California Psychics horoscopes are available daily, weekly, and monthly. You can also receive zodiac-specific guidance through your advisor.

Is there a California Psychics app?

Yes. The app is available on iOS and Android and allows you to manage your account, chat with advisors, and get personalized California psychic horoscope updates.

Media Contact

Company: California Psychics

Email: ...

Address: 1304 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, US

URL:

Phone: +1-8005735726





