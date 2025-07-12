Eritrea: Contribution Towards Augmenting Martyrs Trust Fund
Nationals in Sweden have contributed over 105,000 Kroner towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.
Mr. Negasi Goitom, Head of Finance of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, indicated that the Stockholm branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women contributed 2,000 Kroner; an anonymous donor contributed 2,500 Kroner; women members of the Southern Stockholm Association contributed 5,000 Kroner; the Husby-Kista-Akalla Women's Association contributed 5,600 Kroner; the Medhanie Alem Women's Association in Stockholm contributed 3,000 Kroner; and author Rim Tesfom contributed 3,000 Kroner-all towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.
Furthermore, Ms. Genet Tewolde contributed 5,000 Kroner in the name of her martyred brother; Ms. Emnet Tekle contributed 2,000 Kroner in the name of her two martyred brothers; Hewan Decoration Center contributed 14,000 Kroner; and the Eritrean community in Hasselby-Vallingby contributed 35,000 Kroner.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
