Explosive-Laden Drone Foiled Near Kurdish Peshmerga Base in Iraq

2025-07-12 06:59:59
(MENAFN) Iraq's Kurdistan region experienced a tense moment early Friday when a drone carrying explosives was intercepted near a Kurdish Peshmerga base in Kirkuk, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism confirmed. The drone was brought down at 1:35 a.m. local time (2235 GMT Thursday), narrowly avoiding casualties, as reported by local authorities.

The downing follows a similar incident the previous evening, when another unidentified drone was shot down near a Peshmerga base in Sulaymaniyah province in northeastern Iraq. Kurdish media outlets covered the event extensively.

Major General Ahmed Latif, spokesperson for the 70th Brigade of the Peshmerga forces, revealed to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan media network that security personnel had detected a drone over the vicinity of their base in Sulaymaniyah late Thursday. The drone was quickly neutralized without causing damage or harm to personnel.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for either attack. This marks the latest in a string of increasing drone-related incidents in Iraq. On July 3, a booby-trapped drone was also successfully shot down near Erbil International Airport, further raising concerns over the security situation in the region.

