Media reports US State Department to begin mass layoffs in days
(MENAFN) The US State Department is preparing to implement large-scale layoffs in the coming days as part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to reduce the size of the federal government, according to multiple media reports.
An internal memo from Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas, cited by the Washington Post, revealed that termination notices will begin being issued by email shortly. CBS News, quoting a senior official, reported that the number of layoffs could approach 1,800—similar to what the department previously proposed to Congress. In addition, around 1,500 employees have already accepted early retirement offers.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the move, calling the department “bloated” and saying it had become ineffective at fulfilling its diplomatic duties.
These planned reductions follow a recent Supreme Court ruling that cleared legal obstacles to Trump's initiative to shrink multiple government agencies. The drive is spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established shortly after Trump took office.
Until recently, DOGE was led by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who resigned amid public criticism and internal disputes with Trump and top officials like Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Musk's departure came after he denounced Trump’s recently passed “Big Beautiful Bill,” which raised the national debt ceiling by $5 trillion, calling it a “disgusting abomination.”
Reports suggest there is now a power struggle within DOGE, with staff being privately questioned about their loyalty as Trump allies seek tighter control over the agency.
