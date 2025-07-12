403
West pays attention to BRICS after mocking it for years
(MENAFN) The concept of a multipolar world has historically had two meanings. After the Cold War, when global dominance was firmly held by one power, multipolarity was mostly a symbolic idea opposing US supremacy, without any real strategy behind it. On the other hand, when that dominance fades completely, international relations become more fluid and unpredictable, with various states exercising different degrees of power — making multipolarity a practical reality.
Today’s global situation falls somewhere in between. The unipolar world order is weakening, but its institutions and habits still linger. This unique transition period is why BRICS has become a key indicator of shifting global dynamics. Despite the group’s diversity and internal contradictions, BRICS reflects a world increasingly less controlled by the West.
The recent BRICS summit in Rio was seen by some as disappointing—several important leaders were missing, and the event felt less dramatic compared to last year’s Kazan meeting. However, this toned-down atmosphere is not a failure but a sign of the group adapting to new realities.
Three factors explain the summit’s cautious approach. First, rising global tensions directly involve some BRICS members—such as conflicts between India and Pakistan, and between Israel and Iran—highlighting internal divisions and making unified statements difficult. This growing diversity naturally leads to more careful and vague language, reflecting pragmatism rather than weakness.
Second, under Donald Trump, the US has taken a clear anti-BRICS stance, imposing tariffs and threats to discourage closer ties within the bloc. While BRICS countries have avoided open confrontation, US pressure is increasing resentment and may prompt a stronger pushback if it continues.
Third, the shift of the BRICS presidency from Russia to Brazil has changed the group’s pace. Russia treats BRICS as both an economic tool and a political platform to bypass Western dominance, investing heavily in it. Brazil, more connected to the West, prioritizes other goals, which means it approaches BRICS with less urgency, though it remains engaged.
Overall, BRICS’s evolving nature highlights the complex transition from a unipolar to a multipolar world that the West can no longer ignore.
