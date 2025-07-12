EU Warns Georgia It Will Use All Available Tools If Authorities Continue Undermining Democracy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in a joint declaration published on Friday on the website of the UK government .

“We strongly condemn the recent, politically motivated, imprisonment and detention of the leaders of Georgian opposition, clearly designed to stifle political opposition in Georgia, a few months ahead of the local elections. Their detention, as well as arbitrary arrests and increasing repression of other Georgian authorities` critics, representatives of civil society, peaceful protesters and independent journalists, contribute to dismantling of democracy in Georgia and rapid transformation towards an authoritarian system,” the statement emphasized.

The foreign ministers also criticized recent legislative changes, which they believe are intended to suppress the independent civil sector and legitimate forms of protest.

“Today, the authoritarian and anti-European course of the Georgian authorities further threatens Georgia's democratic achievements and relations with our countries,” the signatories stressed.

The European diplomats underscored that they will continue“to call out Georgian authorities' undemocratic actions and violations of human rights” by Georgia's authorities and do not rule out applying“the range of unilateral and multilateral tools available” if Tbilisi persists in undermining democracy and disregarding human rights.

Additionally, they urged Georgian authorities to immediately release“ unjustly detained politicians, journalists and activists,” repeal repressive legislation, and launch a national dialogue involving all stakeholders.

The declaration was signed by the foreign ministers of Belgium, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Poland, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Photo: DANIEL KALKER / DPA