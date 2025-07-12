Russian Attack On Lviv: Number Of Injured Rises To Nine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram .

Kozytskyi noted that the number of injured following the overnight attack in Lviv has increased to nine.

“Two people were hospitalized. All others received assistance on site,” he wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, the combined attack on Lviv damaged residential buildings , a kindergarten, dozens of cars, and caused the roof of a non-residential building to catch fire. Six people were previously reported injured including an 11-year-old boy.