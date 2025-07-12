Russian Attack On Lviv: Number Of Injured Rises To Nine
Kozytskyi noted that the number of injured following the overnight attack in Lviv has increased to nine.
“Two people were hospitalized. All others received assistance on site,” he wrote.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts order from Russian commander to execute Ukrainian POWs
As reported by Ukrinform, the combined attack on Lviv damaged residential buildings , a kindergarten, dozens of cars, and caused the roof of a non-residential building to catch fire. Six people were previously reported injured including an 11-year-old boy.
