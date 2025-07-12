Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack On Lviv: Number Of Injured Rises To Nine

Russian Attack On Lviv: Number Of Injured Rises To Nine


2025-07-12 06:04:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram .

Kozytskyi noted that the number of injured following the overnight attack in Lviv has increased to nine.

“Two people were hospitalized. All others received assistance on site,” he wrote.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts order from Russian commander to execute Ukrainian POWs

As reported by Ukrinform, the combined attack on Lviv damaged residential buildings , a kindergarten, dozens of cars, and caused the roof of a non-residential building to catch fire. Six people were previously reported injured including an 11-year-old boy.

MENAFN12072025000193011044ID1109791673

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search