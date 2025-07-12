The Tragedy Of Being Forgotten: A Reflection On Humaira Asghar's Silent Departure

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) When you are a living dead, no one notices you; but the moment you die, the world suddenly remembers you, just to get likes, comments, and viral fame. Such is the reality of the times we live in.

Today, I logged in to my Facebook account after a few days, and what I saw left me disturbed and heartbroken. My entire feed was flooded with posts, reels, and stories about a Pakistani actress named Humaira Asghar.

Curious, I opened Google, checked YouTube, scrolled through Instagram, and browsed Twitter. Slowly, the painful truth unfolded: Humaira Asghar had passed away quietly in 2024. And what shocked me even more? Almost no one was aware of her death until recently.

She had been missing from the screen for a long time. She was gone from the public eye. But no one asked, no one searched, no one wondered where she was. Neither her family, nor her friends, nor even her colleagues from the same glamorous world!

It makes me question: What kind of society are we living in? How can a person disappear into silence in a world so full of noise? How can a public figure, someone once loved by millions, become invisible?

Also Read: Tribal Jirga in Upper South Waziristan Calls for Unity and Lasting Peace

It's not just disturbing، it's deeply disheartening. And it gets worse. One of the most painful parts of her story was hearing that her father refused to accept her dead body. His words were harsh and unforgettable:“We had severed all ties with her. Do whatever you want with her dead body.”

My heart sank. Now let's ask ourselves honestly, what if it were a son instead of a daughter? What if it was a disobedient son, a sinner son, a boy who had done everything wrong in life? Would his father have rejected his body in the same way? No, I don't think so. Society has always been biased in this way. A son is forgiven. A daughter is forgotten.

Now that Humaira is no longer alive, her so-called social circle, fans, and online admirers are lamenting her loss. Tears are being posted. Tributes are being written. But where were all these people when she was alive and lonely? Where were they when she was out of the spotlight, disconnected, and likely in pain? Why is it that we glorify someone's pain only when it turns into death? So many questions... but no one to answer.

We are living in what people call a“post-modern” world. Advanced. Digital. Connected. But in reality, we are more disconnected than ever. We live in a zombified society، soulless and numb. We eat away at each other silently. Mentally. Emotionally. Spiritually. And even physically. And we do all of this without realizing the damage we're causing.

Humaira Asghar's story is not just her story. It's a mirror. It reflects the loneliness, the silence, and the emotional neglect so many people face today. We need to rethink our values, our relationships, and our responsibilities before it's too late.