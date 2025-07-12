403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Chief Meets EU Commissioner For Mediterranean In Croatia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 12 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi met with Dubravka Suica, European Union (EU) Commissioner for the Mediterranean (North Africa and the Middle East), and tackled bilateral cooperation.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of both sides' participation in the Dubrovnik Forum, held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik from July 11 to 12, the GCC General Secretariat said in a press release.
During the meeting, they reviewed the paths of cooperation between the GCC and the European Union and discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, primarily the latest developments in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and a proposal to hold a joint Gulf-European conference on energy security.
The meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' public and private sectors from both sides.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments, where both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the GCC and the EU and intensifying joint efforts to support regional and global security, stability, and development. (pickup previous)
kns
The meeting took place on the sidelines of both sides' participation in the Dubrovnik Forum, held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik from July 11 to 12, the GCC General Secretariat said in a press release.
During the meeting, they reviewed the paths of cooperation between the GCC and the European Union and discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, primarily the latest developments in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and a proposal to hold a joint Gulf-European conference on energy security.
The meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' public and private sectors from both sides.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments, where both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the GCC and the EU and intensifying joint efforts to support regional and global security, stability, and development. (pickup previous)
kns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment