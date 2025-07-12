Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Meets EU Commissioner For Mediterranean In Croatia


2025-07-12 05:04:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 12 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi met with Dubravka Suica, European Union (EU) Commissioner for the Mediterranean (North Africa and the Middle East), and tackled bilateral cooperation.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of both sides' participation in the Dubrovnik Forum, held in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik from July 11 to 12, the GCC General Secretariat said in a press release.
During the meeting, they reviewed the paths of cooperation between the GCC and the European Union and discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, primarily the latest developments in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and a proposal to hold a joint Gulf-European conference on energy security.
The meeting was attended by representatives from both sides' public and private sectors from both sides.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments, where both sides stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the GCC and the EU and intensifying joint efforts to support regional and global security, stability, and development. (pickup previous)
