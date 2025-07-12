Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sao Tome, Principe On Independence Day

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sao Tome, Principe On Independence Day


2025-07-12 05:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to President of Sao Tome and Principe Carlos Vila Nova on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President everlasting health and further progress and prosperity for Sao Tome and Principe and its friendly people. (pickup previous)
mt


MENAFN12072025000071011013ID1109791513

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search