Germany Proposes Deportation Of Afghan Migrants Involved In Crime

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced a plan to deport Afghan migrants who have committed crimes in Germany. In a recent interview with Welt TV on Friday, July 11, Dobrindt stated that he is open to direct negotiations with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to facilitate these deportations.

Dobrindt emphasized that this measure is part of Germany's national security strategy. He argued that returning“dangerous criminals” to Afghanistan would serve the country's interests and enhance public safety, especially following several deadly attacks reportedly carried out by migrants with extremist views.

The Interior Minister stated,“I am ready to reach the necessary agreements with those who are in power in Afghanistan to make these deportations possible.” His comments have sparked political and public debate, especially around the prospect of engaging directly with the Taliban authorities.

The proposal gained momentum following a shift in Germany's deportation policy. After suspending returns to Afghanistan in 2021 following the Taliban takeover, Germany resumed deporting convicted Afghan criminals in August 2024 through indirect negotiations brokered by Qatar. Twenty-eight individuals were deported in that round.

However, Dobrindt believes that direct talks with the Taliban would accelerate the process. This suggestion has been met with criticism from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Green Party, who fear that such negotiations may lead to the normalization of relations with a regime widely criticized for human rights abuses.

The United Nations has also voiced concern over the plan, calling the return of migrants to Afghanistan“inappropriate” due to ongoing human rights violations, especially against women, minorities, and political dissidents under Taliban rule.

Despite international concerns, the German government, supported by a coalition of conservative and social democratic parties, remains committed to deporting criminal migrants and tightening immigration policies. These steps are in line with campaign promises made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to curb irregular migration and bolster domestic security.

As the debate continues, the German public and international observers are watching closely. The outcome of these negotiations and deportations could reshape Germany's immigration policy and influence how European governments engage with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

