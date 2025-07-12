403
Rubio announces ‘new’ concepts on Ukraine contemplated in discussions with Lavrov
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explored “new and different” approaches to resolving the Ukraine conflict during a meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN forum in Malaysia on Thursday.
Speaking after the hour-long discussion, which Reuters reported lasted about 60 minutes, Rubio described the exchange as “frank and important.” He also stated that he would brief President Donald Trump later in the day.
Rubio emphasized that the United States remains committed to maintaining dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine in pursuit of a peaceful resolution. “Our strategy is to continue engaging all involved parties,” he told reporters, adding that such opportunities are essential to moving closer to an end to the war.
During their meeting, Rubio and Lavrov reportedly discussed a potential roadmap for ending the conflict and exchanged ideas on what a resolution could look like. While acknowledging that these proposals might not lead directly to peace, Rubio said they offered a foundation for further progress. He also expressed hope that Moscow would show increased “flexibility” in future talks.
The Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the meeting as a “substantive and frank exchange of views” and noted that the diplomats also addressed the restoration of economic cooperation, direct flights, and the normalization of diplomatic missions between the two countries.
This face-to-face meeting followed a phone call last week between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump later expressed frustration, saying Putin appeared agreeable but ultimately unhelpful in resolving the Ukraine crisis.
In response, the Kremlin reaffirmed its willingness to continue dialogue with Washington, while stressing that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved instantaneously.
