Trump demands imprisonment of attackers of ICE
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered federal immigration agents to arrest individuals accused of attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers with rocks and bricks, referring to the alleged perpetrators as “SLIMEBALLS.”
In a post on Truth Social Friday, Trump described watching video footage of what he claimed were “THUGS” targeting ICE officers with projectiles while they were traveling in official vehicles. “Tremendous damage” was done to brand-new government cars, he said, adding that the acts reflected a growing “disrespect” for law enforcement.
Trump instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and former ICE acting director Tom Homan—now his designated border czar—to give law enforcement agencies, including ICE and DHS, full authority to arrest anyone engaging in such attacks.
“Use whatever means is necessary to do so,” Trump declared, stating that law enforcement officers must be allowed to defend themselves and prevent further damage. “AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION,” he concluded.
The president’s order comes amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement and a string of protests in southern border states, particularly Texas, where Trump's administration has escalated both rhetoric and enforcement efforts on immigration and border security.
