Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Order Restricting Birthright Citizenship

US Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Order Restricting Birthright Citizenship


2025-07-12 02:04:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A federal judge in New Hampshire has issued a ruling to block former President Donald Trump's executive order that sought to restrict the right of foreigners born in the United States to obtain citizenship, Azernews reports.

The decision followed a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued that the order was unconstitutional and violated longstanding interpretations of the 14th Amendment.

Judge Joseph LaPlante of New Hampshire cited the Supreme Court's precedent allowing class action lawsuits-an important legal mechanism in the US that enables affected individuals to collectively challenge government policies. The ruling opens the door for thousands who believe they are impacted by the order to join the legal action.

Legal experts estimate that if the order were enforced, it could potentially strip more than 150,000 children born annually in the US of their right to citizenship.

MENAFN12072025000195011045ID1109791194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search