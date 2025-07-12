US Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Order Restricting Birthright Citizenship
The decision followed a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued that the order was unconstitutional and violated longstanding interpretations of the 14th Amendment.
Judge Joseph LaPlante of New Hampshire cited the Supreme Court's precedent allowing class action lawsuits-an important legal mechanism in the US that enables affected individuals to collectively challenge government policies. The ruling opens the door for thousands who believe they are impacted by the order to join the legal action.
Legal experts estimate that if the order were enforced, it could potentially strip more than 150,000 children born annually in the US of their right to citizenship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment