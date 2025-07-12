Politics Is An 'Expensive Hobby': Kangana Ranaut Says MP Salary Is Not Enough, 'Can't Have It As A Profession'

MENAFN - Live Mint) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has called politics a“very expensive hobby” rather than a profession, especially for honest leaders. According to her, while MPs do get a salary, once they pay for the basic staff, not much is left.

“If I have to go to my constituency with some representation, with some PAs, 3-4 cars, the expenses are in lakhs because one place from the other is 300-400 km minimum. So, it is a very expensive hobby. You need a job,” she said during an interview with Times Now.

| Himachal floods: BJP's Kangana Ranaut defends her 'don't have funds' remark

“A lot of MPs have businesses, and they are working as lawyers. The people who have come before me, Javed Akhtar Ji. They kept doing their work. You have got to work,” the Bollywood actress said.

“If you are an MP you can't have it as a profession because you need a job. You need a job. If you are an honest person if you are not trying to do some...” she giggled while hinting at scams.

She immediately got serious and said,“I am not here to make a judgment on anybody.”

| 'Himachal Government, administration closely monitoring situation': MP Kangana Ranaut on relief efforts in disaster-affected areas Kangana Ranaut on Donald Trump

In May 2025, the Mandi MP criticised US President Donald Trump's remarks about India. In a now-deleted post on X, she questioned if Trump was jealous of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global popularity. She wondered if it was“jealousy or diplomatic insecurity.”

The tweet came after Trump said he had told Apple not to manufacture in India unless it served India's market.

| Kangana Ranaut calls Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam 'dumb', reacts to murder case

During the interview, Kangana Ranaut was asked to comment about those who question the effect of Operation Sindoor. They claim that US President Donald Trump“did everything”.

“I have also been a big supporter of Trump earlier. But, the way he is going now, I personally feel that he has just messed up in so many places, even you know in his own country,” she said.