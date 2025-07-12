Iraq Welcomes PKK's Disarmament Process
The Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement that, the step is a significant development that reflects a genuine beginning of the disarmament process, and a real opportunity to support regional stability and advance efforts towards lasting reconciliation, adding that, it contributes to ending cycles of violence, and opens new horizons for understanding and peaceful coexistence.
While affirming Iraq's full support for the process, the ministry also underscored that, it paves the way for a new phase of cooperation with neighbouring Türkiye, based on joint efforts to address security challenges, in a manner that strengthens the sovereignty and stability of both countries.
The ministry hopes that, the initiative will help turn a page on political, security, and social tensions, and serve as a starting point for a responsible regional dialogue, that addresses the root causes of crises and promotes security and development for the benefit of all the peoples of the region, noted the statement.
Earlier yesterday, a group of PKK militants burned their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in Sulaymaniyah province, according to Iraqi media.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.
Türkiye regularly conducts military operations targeting PKK militants in northern Iraq, where the group has its hideouts.– NNN-NINA
