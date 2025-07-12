Sawan 2025: 8 Things You Must Avoid Offering Lord Shiva

Sawan 2025: Worshipping Lord Shiva during Sawan is special, but there are rules. Keep these in mind when you worship Mahadev. Some things should never be offered to Shiva

Sawan, the month of Lord Shiva's devotion, started on July 11th and will last until August 9th. People try to please Lord Shiva by performing various remedies during this month. According to religious scriptures, there are certain rules for worshipping Lord Shiva, and Mahadev should be worshipped accordingly. Certain things should not be offered during Shiva's worship, as it may anger Mahadev. Learn about 8 such things

Turmeric should never be offered during Lord Shiva's worship. The reason behind this is that Mahadev is a symbol of masculinity, and turmeric is a part of women's makeup. Using turmeric in the worship of Shiva, a symbol of masculinity, is against the scriptures, so never offer turmeric to Mahadev.Tulsi is considered very sacred in Hinduism. It is used in every puja, but Tulsi should not be offered in the worship of Mahadev. The reason behind this is that in ancient times, Mahadev killed Tulsi's husband, Jalandhar. Since then, Tulsi is prohibited in Shiva Puja. Disclaimer: The information in this article is taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.